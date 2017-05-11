VIPs Line Up For Valvoline Unveiling

Valvoline formally cut the ribbon on a new $35 million dollar global headquarters in Lexington Thursday.

The first thing one notices approaching the automotive lubricant company’s new home is its unique shape.

"When you come up to the building, you're going to see angles of a 'v.' It's not a perfect Valvoline 'v' or anything, but it certainly reflects the energy of the brand and our people who work here," says company CEO Sam Mitchell.

Valvoline marks the occasion just as its corporate split from longtime parent, Covington-based Ashland Global Holdings, Inc., becomes official. Mitchell says that’s meant more jobs in Lexington, and a few hundred employees making the switch to work full time for Valvoline.

"We have a lot of talent here in Lexington. They don't want to move," he says.

Sixth District Congressman Andy Barr said the decision to level up in Lexington speaks to the company’s confidence in the community.

"Of course, they do have a history here because of their ties to Ashland, but the fact that they're staying here when they could go to any number of other places – including, because it's a global company, even overseas – they're staying here because of the quality of life," the representative said.

Barr was joined by Governor Matt Bevin and Mayor Jim Gray for the unveiling, which took place a relatively short 18 months after the company broke ground.

Valvoline is the second largest quick-lube chain in the country.