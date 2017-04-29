WUKY News Captures 7 Kentucky Associated Press Awards

Winners in the Kentucky Associated Press Broadcasters competition recognizing the best in television and radio journalism in 2016 were announced Saturday.

Twenty-five broadcast organizations and five Kentucky colleges and universities submitted 531 entries in the contest, which featured news, sports, and weather reporting as well as feature, investigative, public interest reporting, photography, video, and website categories.

WUKY News captured seven honors this year:

Best Sports Feature or Special: Samantha Lederman, WUKY-FM, "U.S. Eventer Hopes To Recapture Glory Aboard Kentucky-Bred Ex-Racehorse"

Best Political Coverage: Josh James WUKY- FM

Best Long Light News Feature: Samantha Lederman, WUKY-FM, "Valerie's Quest"

Best Short Newscast: Alan Lytle, Karyn Czar and Josh James, WUKY-FM

Best Use of Sound: Samantha Lederman, "U.S. Eventer Hopes To Recapture Glory Aboard Kentucky-Bred Ex-Racehorse" WUKY-FM

Best Radio Anchor: Second Place - Alan Lytle, WUKY-FM

Best Special Series or Documentary: Third Place: Samantha Lederman and Josh James, WUKY-FM, "Animal Cruelty in Kentucky."

The AP is a not-for-profit news cooperative representing 1,400 newspapers and 5,000 broadcast stations in the United States.