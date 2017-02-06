Woman Who Tried To Extort Money From Rick Pitino Is Out Of Prison

A TV station in Louisville is reporting that Karen Sypher has been released from federal prison and is now in a halfway house.

According to WLKY, Sypher has been assigned to a residential reentry management field office in Nashville, which runs halfway houses.

In 2011, Sypher was given a sentence of seven years and three months for trying to extort money from Rick Pitino following a liaison at a Louisville restaurant. Pitino told investigators that Sypher asked for money for an abortion. Sypher was convicted on several charges after an 8-day trial.