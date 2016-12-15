Volunteers Help Bring Homeless Inside As Temperatures Plummet

As temperatures drop below freezing, we’re all grabbing warmer coats and gloves, turning up the heat at home and curling up under winter blankets at night. But for Lexington’s homeless population, the cold could mean the difference between life and death. That’s where the Compassionate Caravan comes in.

Ginny Ramsey with the Catholic Action Center and God’s Net helped organize the group that volunteers their time to bring Lexington’s homeless inside for a warm place to sleep.

“From last year we have some very dedicated folks who were anxious to get started when they saw what the temperature was going to be so we know there are people out there who need to be transported to the shelters and we have our Compassionate Caravan cold number where people can call between 6:00 and 11:00 at night. They can call and report a person that they see who needs a ride or needs shelter.” That number is 913-0038.

You can also log on to for information on ways that you can volunteer your time or donate to the cause.