Valentine's Day Comes Early At Kentucky Children's Hospital

Valentine’s Day isn’t until next Tuesday, but that didn’t stop the Kentucky Children’s Hospital from throwing a party this week.

There was laughter and cheers; cupcakes and clowns; music and singing; and there were a lot of smiles and a lot of love at the Kentucky Children’s Hospital as young patients and their families got to celebrate Valentine’s Day a little early. The annual event is sponsored by the Lexington Dream Factory, an organization that fulfills the dreams of children with critical and severe chronic illnesses. Jim Richardson, who you just heard singing is passionate about the Dream Factory. He helped bring the organization to Lexington three decades ago. “The dreams that have been done are just mind boggling. The most important thing we’ve learned is you can’t use your value judgements on a critically ill child. If he wants a little red wagon, then that’s what you get him. If he wants a trip to Disney or he want to go meet The Pope, which we’ve done, that’s what you do. But you can’t say well what else do you want? That was a learning experience for people who had blessings.”

To date, the organization has make more than 800 wishes come true. To find out how you can volunteer your time or donate to the Lexington Dream Factory click here http://lexingtondreamfactory.org/