Urban County Councilwoman Facing Theft, Forgery Charges

An Urban County Councilwoman has run into some substantial legal troubles. The Public Information officer for the Lexington Police Department says Sasha Love Higgins, who represents the city’s Second District, has been charged with second-degree forgery, theft by deception and identity theft.

Brenna Angel tells media outlets they started an investigation after receiving a complaint in early January and that “there was evidence to support the felony charges of Forgery 2nd, Theft by Deception and Theft of Identity against Ms. Higgins. She goes on to say that “after reviewing the case with the County Attorney’s Office, summonses were issued for Ms. Higgins for all charges.” She adds that the investigation is ongoing.

Higgins confirmed receiving the citation in a Facebook post and that she looked forward to clearing her name.

Higgins, a hospitality professional and Hampton Inn general manager, upset incumbent Shevawn Akers in the November election for the council seat representing the district that includes the Leestown and Georgetown Road areas.