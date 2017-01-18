UK Perspectives: Life After The Presidency

By Alan Lytle 33 minutes ago

This week on UK Perspectives guest host Alan Lytle talks with Cody J. Foster, Historian and Presidential Fellow at the University of Kentucky about some notable accomplishments of ex U.S. Presidents and what steps Barack Obama might take to shape and secure his legacy.

Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter
Credit Associated Press

Tags: 
UK Perspectives

Related Content

Reliving The Dream: City, University Mark MLK Day

By Tom Godell Jan 12, 2017

A preview of UK & Lexington’s plans for celebrating Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 16 with Chester Grundy, co-chair of the Martin Luther King Holiday Planning Committee and Carl Nathe. Complete details about the annual celebration are available at uky.edu/mlk.

Helping Children With Special Needs In The Bluegrass

By Dec 20, 2016
Child Development Center of the Bluegrass

For nearly 60 years, the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass has served children across the region, with an emphasis on special needs. This week, we go inside the center with executive director Erica Tipton.

UK, Santo Domingo Go Shoulder To Shoulder

By Dec 15, 2016

Our guest is Craig Borie with UK’s Shoulder to Shoulder Global, a little known UK unit within the University’s International Center that operates a year round health clinic in Santo Domingo Ecuador. Shoulder to Shoulder is one of this year’s beneficiaries of the ongoing Good Giving Challenge. This year’s Challenge supports 119 non-profits across Central Kentucky. Learn more at bggives.org.

The Good You Can Do At UK

By Dec 8, 2016

UK Vice President of Philanthropy Mike Richey discusses the ways that individual donors can make a difference at the University of Kentucky.

UK Perspectives: WUKY, God's Pantry and Stewart Perry Teaming Up To Feed Needy Families

By WUKY Staff Dec 1, 2016

This week on UK Perspectives we hear from Rebecca Wallace from God's Pantry Food Bank.  She talks about a special aspect of WUKY's upcoming winter fund drive involving the agency and Stewart Perry State Farm Insurance to feed hungry children over the holiday season.