UK Perspectives: Life After The Presidency

This week on UK Perspectives guest host Alan Lytle talks with Cody J. Foster, Historian and Presidential Fellow at the University of Kentucky about some notable accomplishments of ex U.S. Presidents and what steps Barack Obama might take to shape and secure his legacy.
Listen
Listening...
/
10:36
Listen
Presidents George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter
A preview of UK & Lexington’s plans for celebrating Martin Luther King Day on Monday, January 16 with Chester Grundy, co-chair of the Martin Luther King Holiday Planning Committee and Carl Nathe. Complete details about the annual celebration are available at uky.edu/mlk.
For nearly 60 years, the Child Development Center of the Bluegrass has served children across the region, with an emphasis on special needs. This week, we go inside the center with executive director Erica Tipton.
Our guest is Craig Borie with UK’s Shoulder to Shoulder Global, a little known UK unit within the University’s International Center that operates a year round health clinic in Santo Domingo Ecuador. Shoulder to Shoulder is one of this year’s beneficiaries of the ongoing Good Giving Challenge. This year’s Challenge supports 119 non-profits across Central Kentucky. Learn more at bggives.org.
This week on UK Perspectives we hear from Rebecca Wallace from God's Pantry Food Bank. She talks about a special aspect of WUKY's upcoming winter fund drive involving the agency and Stewart Perry State Farm Insurance to feed hungry children over the holiday season.