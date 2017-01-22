Thousands March In Lexington To Show Solidarity With Those Gathering In DC

The scene in Lexington was similar to that of cities across the country Saturday. Thousands came out to mirror the 'Women's March' that was taking place in Washington.

Lexington's Main and Limestone Streets were closed to traffic Saturday afternoon for the event and Lexington Police estimate more than 5,000 women, men and children participated. They said they wanted their voices to be heard. Concerns over changes that could be on the horizon under the leadership of President Donald Trump were a main theme. Regina Cooper told us she doesn't like the direction Kentucky is going under Republican leader Matt Bevin and she believes her rights will be even more affected with the Republican shift in Washington. When it comes to abortion Cooper said "I'm so lucky I've never had to make the choice personally, but I want to be able to make that choice. The clinic in Lexington is closing and there will only be one option in the entire state to serve women. How is it possible that something that is legal is getting shut down?"

The event was organized by Kentucky National and speakers included Representative Kelly Flood, Senator Reggie Thomas, and past KY Poet Laureate, George Ella Lyon.

