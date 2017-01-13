Teenager Charged With Murder, Grandfather Charged With Evidence Tampering

Nicholas Police have arrested and charged a teenager and his grandfather for the murder of a teenager.

Around 7:30 last night, Nicholasville police got a call that shots had been fired near Garden Park Drive. When they arrived, they found 15-year old Leo Travers lying in the street. He was taken to the hospital where he later died. 18-year-old Tyler Jeffers and his grandfather, 66-year-old Albert McKinney have been arrested and are being held in the Jessamine County Detention Center. Jeffers is charged with murder, wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property, a firearm. McKinney is charged with tampering with physical evidence.

Investigators say a woman who was driving by witnessed the shooting and a bullet went through her back windshield. She hit a fire hydrant as she was trying to get away but wasn’t hurt.