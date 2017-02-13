Teen Driver Charged In Fatal Wreck

Lexington police have charged a 16-year-old driver with murder in a fatal accident involving a stolen car.

Lexington police spokeswoman Brenna Angel says in a news release that around 11:30 Saturday night, officers tried to stop a Toyota Camry near Richmond Road that had been reported stolen earlier. The car sped away, and another officer saw the same car traveling the wrong way on the outer loop of New Circle Road before it collided with two other vehicles.

Angel says one of the passengers in the car, 18-year-old Tabitha Busbee of Lexington, was taken to UK Hospital and was pronounced dead. Four other people, including the teen driver, were injured.

The 16-year old driver also faces charges of assault and receiving stolen property.