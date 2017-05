P.G. Peeples and Normal Franklin are long time friends and colleagues at the Urban League of Lexington and Fayette County. In this StoryCorps conversation the two reflect on the impact of their work in areas like affordable housing and job training for underserved segments of the local community.

