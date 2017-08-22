Program To Help Disposal Of Excess Prescription Painkillers

Kentucky's Democratic attorney general has announced a program to make it easier for people to dispose of their leftover prescription painkillers.

Andy Beshear says his office has received a grant to provide 50,000 drug deactivation pouches to local governments in four counties. Putting the pills in the pouch along with warm water will dissolve them safely. Each pouch can hold up to 45 pills.

The goal is to eliminate the unnecessary supply of prescription painkillers, which can lead to dangerous addictions. The pouches will be available in Floyd, Henderson, McCracken and Perry counties.

The $100,000 grant comes from A Stronger Kentucky Inc., the nonprofit organization started by Beshear's father, former Gov. Steve Beshear. Much of the organization's funds come from money left over from Steve Beshear's inauguration account.