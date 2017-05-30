Police Investigating Possible Vandalism At Lexington Herald Leader Building

By Associated Press 52 seconds ago

Several windows were shattered at a Kentucky newspaper office, and police are investigating whether the damage was caused by gunfire.  The Lexington Herald-Leader reports damage to first-, second- and third-level windows of the press room.

Credit Lexington Herald-Leader

The newspaper says three exterior windows were shattered, while two windows on the upper level of the press room were damaged but didn't shatter. The press room is no longer in use.

The newspaper in Kentucky's second-largest city says police confirmed Monday they are investigating the incident as criminal mischief, and investigators believe the damage is consistent with small-caliber bullet damage.

No employees were injured or near the area where damage occurred.

A review of security camera footage indicates the windows were shattered Sunday morning.

Publisher Rufus M. Friday says security is being increased.

