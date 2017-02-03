Phone Scam Targeting KU Customers

Lexington Police say the scam is preying on customers of Kentucky Utilities.

Here’s how it works. You get a phone message asking you to call a fake number that sounds like an automated phone system from KU. When you’re connected to a so-called customer service representative, you’re told that a past-due bill needs to be paid immediately with a prepaid iTunes or Visa gift card and if you don’t comply, power to your home will be disconnected.

KU officials say the utility never calls customers asking for credit or debit card numbers or other personal information and reminds customers to use the utility’s SAFE tips to protect themselves from falling victim to scammers. So their advice if you get one of these calls? Just hang up.