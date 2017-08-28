Paul Opposes New Trump Order, Warns Against Police 'Militarization'

Sen. Rand Paul is speaking out against President Donald Trump’s anticipated executive order rolling back Obama-era limits on sending surplus military weapons and other equipment to state and local police departments.

Paul took to Twitter Monday with a promises to fight the administration’s move to resume the transfer of military grade equipment to police, saying the “militarization of our law enforcement is due to an unprecedented expansion of government power in this realm.” The Bowling Green senator framed the issue in familiar terms, urging Americans not to sacrifice their liberty for an “illusive and dangerous, or false, security.”

The series of tweets puts him at odds with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, who argued at the Fraternal Order of Police Convention in Nashville the gear is needed to protect law enforcement officers and send a strong message to criminals. The initiative was introduced more than two decades ago, but was trimmed back under President Barack Obama in the wake of civil unrest in Ferguson, Missouri.

Although the surplus sharing program changes come through an executive order, Paul capped off his series of tweets with a promise to bring the issue of funding for the order to the Senate floor.

Paul is pressing for legislation that would: