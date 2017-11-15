Native Lexingtonian Fights Public Health Conditions 'You Can't Even Imagine'

This week on Dr. Greg Davis on Medicine the host talks with native Lexingtonian, Tara Loyd, co-executive director of PIVOT, an organization that is breaking cycles of poverty and disease. Right now the public health group is engaged in fighting plague in Madagascar.

Listen

Tara has a master’s degree in Public Health from the Bloomberg School of Public Health at Johns Hopkins University. She came to PIVOT after serving as the Project Manager for Partners in Health in Malawi. Prior to her time in Malawi, Tara lived and worked in Lesotho as a Peace Corps Volunteer, co-founded a safe house and outreach program for children orphaned by HIV, and volunteered for PIH Lesotho. In 2005 WUKY aired an audio diary of her experiences.

Info on PIVOT here: