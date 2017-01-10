Local Civil Rights Icon Audrey Grevious Dies

By Alan Lytle & Kentucky Educational Television 1 minute ago

A long-time educator who was credited with helping integrate downtown Lexington businesses in the early 1960’s has died.  Former local NAACP president Audrey Grevious passed away Friday at the age of 86.  Grevious, who along with Julia Lewis of the Congress of Racial Equality or CORE, led numerous sit-ins and protests at segregated stores, theaters and lunch counters. 

Audrey Grevious
Credit KET

Ms. Grevious graduated from Dunbar High School, got her degree at Kentucky State University and later taught in the Fayette County School System.

Audrey Grevious was inducted into the Kentucky Commission on Human Rights Hall of Fame in 2012.
Visitation will be held at Pilgrim Baptist Church from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday with the funeral immediately after.

