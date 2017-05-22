Lexington Program For Homeless Vets Closing

A drug treatment program for homeless veterans in Lexington is closing next month.

Volunteers of America spokesman Doug Scofield tells the Lexington Herald-says the treatment program currently housing at Eastern State Hospital will shut down June 30. He says 21 veterans will be transferred to other programs.

The program, paid for through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, has served more than 1,000 veterans since 2004.

The program had been located at the Lexington Veterans Administration Medical Center and moved to Eastern State Hospital last year.