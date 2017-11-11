Ky. Democratic Party Elects West 6th Founder Ben Self As New Chair

The Kentucky Democratic Party has elected a new chair. The party said in a news release Saturday that its State Central Executive Committee elected entrepreneur Ben Self. Self is a Pike County native and Lexington resident who is co-founder of West Sixth Brewing and the Bread Box.

He began his political work as an activist during Vermont Gov. Howard Dean's 2004 presidential campaign.

Self took aim at Republicans saying they only care about tax cuts for billionaires.

"In just one year, we've seen our governor and Legislature destroy our workers ability to organize, decrease their wages, gut our education system and now they're fighting a war against our teachers and state workers," he said.

Self said it's time to return the Democratic Party to the people.