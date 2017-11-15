Kroger Back On Board For Leaf Collection Bags

Kroger is once again accepting the City’s coupons in exchange for yard waste bags.

A payment dispute led the grocery chain to stop redeeming the coupons. A statement from Dowell Hoskins-Squier, Commissioner of Environmental Quality and Public Works reads “As we continue to work through our payment concerns, Kroger thought it was important that citizens are not inconvenienced. We absolutely agree. We appreciate Kroger’s decision to start redeeming the coupons again. It’s especially important right now when the leaves are falling.”

You can also redeem the coupons at Walmart, Meijer, Lowe’s, Home Depot, or Chevy Chase Hardware.