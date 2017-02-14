Kentucky's Bourbon Trail Adds Another Stop

Louisville's newest distillery has been added as a stop along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The Angel's Envy Distillery becomes the 10th stop on the tourist trail showcasing Kentucky's signature spirit. Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said Monday that the designation will strengthen the city's place as the gateway to the Kentucky Bourbon Trail.

The Angel's Envy distillery is housed in a restored warehouse that takes up an entire city block. The distillery is across the street from the city's minor-league baseball stadium. The brand adds a different twist to its whiskeys. Its bourbon is finished in port barrels.

Tourism in the heart of bourbon country reached a milestone in 2016, when visitors made more than 1 million stops at distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.