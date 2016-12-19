Kentucky Presidential Electors Cast All 8 Votes For Trump - Pence

All eight of Kentucky's presidential electors have cast their ballots for Donald Trump, who won by a landslide in the Bluegrass state in November. The state's members of the Electoral College met Monday in the Kentucky Supreme Court chambers at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

Presiding over the meeting was Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, a close friend of Democrat Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in last month's election. Electors from across the country were meeting Monday to cast ballots.

Several dozen anti-Trump protesters gathered on the front steps of the state capitol before the vote.

But after an hour-long ceremony, all eight of Kentucky's electors voted for Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence. Trump claimed more than 60 percent of the state's popular vote last month.