Kentucky Presidential Electors Cast All 8 Votes For Trump - Pence

By Associated Press Dec 19, 2016

All eight of Kentucky's presidential electors have cast their ballots for Donald Trump, who won by a landslide in the Bluegrass state in November.  The state's members of the Electoral College met Monday in the Kentucky Supreme Court chambers at the State Capitol in Frankfort.

Credit Office of Kentucky Secretary of State

Presiding over the meeting was Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes, a close friend of Democrat Hillary Clinton, who lost to Trump in last month's election. Electors from across the country were meeting Monday to cast ballots.

Several dozen anti-Trump protesters gathered on the front steps of the state capitol before the vote.

But after an hour-long ceremony, all eight of Kentucky's electors voted for Trump and his running mate, Mike Pence. Trump claimed more than 60 percent of the state's popular vote last month.

Tags: 
2016 Presidential Race

Related Content

UK Journalism Panel Offers Blunt Assessment Of 2016 Election Coverage

By Nov 15, 2016
Josh James / WUKY

A panel of journalists and media experts performed a post-mortem on 2016 election coverage at the University of Kentucky Tuesday and the results weren't pretty.

Donald Trump Elected 45th US President

By Associated Press Nov 9, 2016
Associated Press

President-elect Donald Trump is telling the American people that "I promise you I will not let you down." Trump, addressing supporters at his victory party in New York City early Wednesday, says he looks "very much forward to being your president."

UK Expert Weighs In On Election Rigging, 'Nightmare' Scenarios

By Oct 26, 2016
AP Photo / Evan Vucci / John Locher

A University of Kentucky election law expert says claims of election rigging by Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump don’t square with the evidence.

McConnell Mum On Trump Following Second Debate Performance

By Associated Press Oct 10, 2016
Associated Press

The Senate's top Republican is keeping his mouth shut about the latest controversies engulfing Donald Trump.  Mitch McConnell told a Chamber of Commerce audience Monday in his home state of Kentucky that "I don't have any observations to make" about the presidential election.

GOP To Trump: Move On From Judge Curiel's Mexican Heritage

By Associated Press Jun 6, 2016
Associated Press

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Sunday warned Donald Trump to drop his attacks on a Latino judge presiding over a lawsuit against Trump University, joining the widespread rejection of their presumptive presidential nominee's treatment of the federal jurist.