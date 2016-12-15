Kentucky Joins Suit Alleging Widespread Collusion Between U.S. Drugmakers

Kentucky has signed on to a multi-state lawsuit accusing a large group of pharmaceutical companies of conspiring to reduce competition and inflate the price of generic drugs.

Calling the allegations “straightforward and sinister” in a press release, Attorney General Andy Beshear is among the AGs arguing the actions violate both state and federal anti-trust laws. The states involved are seeking a permanent injunction to stop the alleged anti-competitive practices and repayment of the companies’ “ill-gotten gains,” along with civil penalties to the states.

The suit accuses six drug-makers, including Citron and Mayne Pharma, of restraining trade, boosting and manipulating prices, and reducing competition in the U.S. for several generic drugs including an antibiotic and an oral diabetes medication.

So far 20 states have joined the legal action.