Kentucky Group Cautions Against 401(k) Pension Fix

By 1 hour ago
  • Josh James / WUKY

A group is warning lawmakers against shifting new state hires onto a 401(k)-style benefits plan. The Kentucky Public Pension Coalition argues the move would deepen the state’s pension crisis.

With a special session dedicated solely to pension reform on the horizon, the coalition – made up of a dozen groups including the Kentucky Retired Teachers Association and the Kentucky State AFL-CIO – is hoping to convince legislators that moving incoming public workers and teachers into 401(k) defined contribution plans would ultimately cost the state more.

"In such a switch, Kentucky will close the existing defined benefit plans to new workers," said Jason Bailey with the liberal-leaning Kentucky Center for Economic Policy. "That means the additional regular contributions by and on behalf of new workers will no longer be made to those plans. That will result in the closed plans no longer being balanced by workers of different ages."

And that, Bailey said, would lead to a shrinking investment portfolio and higher costs for the state to maintain the closed plan.

But Gov. Matt Bevin has long argued for structural changes meant to lighten Kentucky’s pension load over the long term.

"If we don't make changes, and I mean changes as it relates to how we can ensure that your checks keep coming, then they're going to stop in the next three, four, five, six years, or more perhaps depending on the plan," the governor warned pensioners in a recent video.

Bevin has yet to announce a date for the anticipated special session, but says it’s coming “sooner rather than not.”

Tags: 
pensions

Related Content

Lowered Expectations Tack Billions Onto Kentucky Pension Debt

By May 18, 2017
Josh James / WUKY

The commonwealth's already-limping pension system has slipped further into the red. Thursday, the Kentucky Retirement System’s official debt grew by several billion dollars.

6 State Lawmakers Owed More Than $100k In Pension Benefits

By Associated Press Jan 13, 2017
LRC Public Information

Kentucky taxpayers owe six state lawmakers well over $100,000 year in retirement benefits.

Kentucky Credit Outlook Takes A Hit

By Jan 13, 2017
AP Photo/Henny Ray Abrams, File

Credit rating agency Standard and Poor’s has downgraded its outlook for Kentucky, signaling another possible drop in the state’s credit rating.

Consultants Selected For Kentucky Pension System Review

By Sep 19, 2016
kyret.ky.gov

Officials are promising the “most exhaustive review ever conducted” of Kentucky’s debt-ridden pension system. Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has announced the selection of a new consulting group tasked with examining the system’s finances in detail.

Pensioners Keep The Pressure On Policymakers

By Jan 27, 2016
Josh James / WUKY

Kentucky Public Retirees raised their voices in the Capitol Rotunda the day after Gov. Matt Bevin unveiled his strategy for keeping the state's pension systems solvent.