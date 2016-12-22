Kentucky A Finalist To Host 2022 World Equestrian Games

Kentucky is a big step closer to hosting the 2022 World Equestrian Games. The Kentucky Horse Park has been named one of two official candidates. The second finalist is Samorin, Slovakia.

In a release Thursday Horse Park Executive Director Laura Prewitt says they’re honored to make the final cut and look forward to exploring hosting the games again. The Kentucky Horse Park last hosted WEG in 2010, becoming the first venue outside of Europe to do so.

The next phase involves the two candidates submitting their completed bids and signing an agreement by June 2017. They’ll then make formal presentations to the FEI Evaluation Commission next summer, with the final decision coming in November, 2017.

The FEI World Equestrian Games are held every four years and feature competition in eight of the FEI disciplines.

According to an economic impact report published by the Kentucky Tourism, Arts, & Heritage Cabinet, the 2010 Games contributed $201.5 million to Kentucky's economy including ticket sales, lodging, food, and transportation. It also says Kentucky took in $23 million in tax revenue as a result of spending by visitors at the Games.