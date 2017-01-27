Hundreds Rally For School Choice In Frankfort

Several hundred people have braved snowy conditions to attend a rally outside the Kentucky Capitol advocating for school choice.

The rally was organized by a coalition of advocacy groups that support more options for education, including the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, Catholic Conference of Kentucky and the state chapter of Americans for Prosperity.

Republican state Sen. Ralph Alvarado of Winchester and Republican state Rep. John "Bam" Carney of Campbellsville spoke to the group. Carney is a former 8th grade social studies teacher at a public school.

Organizers said they support all forms of education, including public, private, homeschool and online. The Republican-controlled state legislature is expected to debate a proposal next month that could bring public charter schools to Kentucky. Opponents worry the proposal would reduce funding for traditional public schools.

