Heading To Churchill? Pack A Poncho, Not An Umbrella

Thousands of horse racing fans will be heading to Churchill Downs for the Oaks and Derby this weekend. The track reminds patrons of what they can and can't bring with them.
Umbrellas are not permitted inside Churchill Downs. Ponchos are allowed.
Here's a list of other items not allowed inside Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby and Oaks Days:
- Coolers (Styrofoam coolers, ice available at infield purchase points)
- Cans (any size or type), glass bottles or containers
- Pop-Up or Patron Tents– no poles or stakes of any kind
- Cameras with detachable lenses
- Tripods
- Selfie Sticks
- Purses larger than 12" in any dimension
- Backpacks
- Luggage (includes briefcases)
- Duffel bags
- Wagons