Group Connected To Charlottesville Violence Planning Rally In Lexington

By WUKY Staff 49 minutes ago

A white Nationalist group connected to the violence in Charlottesville, Va. has plans to come to Lexington.  The Traditionalist Workers Party opposes Mayor Jim Gray's plan to move the Confederate memorials in Cheapside Park.

Credit Associated Press

One of their leaders Matthew Heimbach told a Cincinnati TV station they’re targeting Lexington for a demonstration.

In Charlottesville, they were protesting the removal of a statue when counter protesters arrived. 

That's when law enforcement says James Fields Jr. drove his car into the crowd, killing one person and injuring 20 others. Fields Jr. pleaded not guilty.

The New York Times quotes Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard as saying he has contacted the Charlottesville Police Department to begin preparing for the rally.  

No date was given but Heimbach told WKRC TV it would be “sooner rather than later.”

Tags: 
Confederate memorials

Related Content

Kentucky Governor Against Removing Confederate Symbols

By Associated Press 2 hours ago
Kentucky Historical Society

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says he "absolutely" disagrees with removing Confederate symbols and monuments from government property, calling it the "sanitization of history."

Hundreds Attend Solidarity With Charlottesville Vigil In Lexington

By 3 hours ago
Samantha Lederman

Hundreds of people gathered in downtown Lexington Monday evening to promote peace and unity in reaction to the racial violence committed Saturday in Charlottesville, Virginia. 

After Virginia, What's Next For Lexington's Confederate Statues?

By Aug 13, 2017
Josh James / WUKY

The violence in Charlottesville, Virginia this weekend sent immediate shockwaves across the country. And while many vigils and hashtags have sprung up in the aftermath, it was Lexington where the events prompted action on a long-simmering public debate.

Mayor Jim Gray Says Confederate Statues Will Be Removed From Cheapside Area

By WUKY Staff Aug 12, 2017
civilwar.org

Lexington Mayor Gray tweeted out several statements in response to the violence that broke out at a white nationalist rally in Charlottesville, Va.  Gray said: "Today's events in Virginia remind us that we must bring our country together by condemning violence, white supremacists and Nazi hate groups. We cannot let them define our future."

'Take Back Cheapside' Keeps Pressure On City Leaders

By Oct 4, 2016
Robin Kunkel Code

Confederate statues in downtown Lexington continue to court controversy, despite a February decision by the mayor to add more context to the displays.