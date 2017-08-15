Group Connected To Charlottesville Violence Planning Rally In Lexington

A white Nationalist group connected to the violence in Charlottesville, Va. has plans to come to Lexington. The Traditionalist Workers Party opposes Mayor Jim Gray's plan to move the Confederate memorials in Cheapside Park.

One of their leaders Matthew Heimbach told a Cincinnati TV station they’re targeting Lexington for a demonstration.

In Charlottesville, they were protesting the removal of a statue when counter protesters arrived.

That's when law enforcement says James Fields Jr. drove his car into the crowd, killing one person and injuring 20 others. Fields Jr. pleaded not guilty.

The New York Times quotes Lexington Police Chief Mark Barnard as saying he has contacted the Charlottesville Police Department to begin preparing for the rally.

No date was given but Heimbach told WKRC TV it would be “sooner rather than later.”