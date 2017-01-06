Governor Could Sign First Batch Of 2017 Bills Saturday

By Associated Press & Josh James 26 minutes ago
  • Senate President Robert Stivers, R-Manchester, presents SB 12 on the floor of the Senate.
Kentucky Republicans have stayed on a fast-break pace of advancing many of their priorities.

Legislative committees on Friday approved bills targeting labor unions and abortion. The action sets the stage for final passage of the measures in a rare weekend session.

On day four of a historic start to the 2017 session, Republicans presiding over both chambers worked in tandem to make changes to labor law and impose strict conditions on abortion. GOP-led House and Senate committees moved those bills along over objections from Democrats.

Thursday, House Speaker Jeff Hoover briefed a Lexington Chamber of Commerce gathering about his expectations.

"After the Senate acts later this week, on Saturday we expect fully to deliver at least six bills to the governor for his signature," the Jamestown Republican predicted.

Asked whether he anticipates any issues with the bills expected to land on his desk, Gov. Matt Bevin had this to say.

"Some will come out of the House. Some will come out of the Senate. They need to go to the other body, and for me to suppose in advance what someone may or may not say or do would be inappropriate. So I'll let them follow their course," he told WUKY.

Following this weekend’s action, lawmakers will take a three-week recess.

