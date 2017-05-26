Former Scout Mentor Faces Serious Charges

A former Boy Scout leader in Kentucky who's facing trial on a charge of electronically soliciting a minor now faces a charge of child porn possession.

52-year-old Paul "Steve" Crace was arrested earlier this week. Boyd County Sheriff Bobby Jack Woods says deputies discovered images of child pornography involving at least two boys on Crace's previously seized cell phone.

Crace formerly led an Ashland scout troop. He was indicted in 2015 on a charge of prohibited use of an electronic communication system to procure a minor, accused by authorities of offering a scout under age 15 money in exchange for sexual favors. He’s being held on a $20,000 bond.

Defense attorney Sebastian Joy has questioned evidence the prosecution says it has in the case.