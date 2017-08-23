First Responders In Kentucky To Receive Doses Of Narcan

Gov. Matt Bevin says first responders in parts of Kentucky are receiving doses of Narcan to help fight drug overdoses.

Bevin, executives from Aetna and officials from northern Kentucky are announcing a partnership that will give 720 doses of the medication to first responders in northern Kentucky and Appalachian regions in an effort to prevent drug overdose deaths.

The announcement is being made Wednesday at the Boone County Sheriff's Office.

Drug overdose deaths in Kentucky soared to unprecedented levels in 2016, jumping 7.4 percent, according to a report from the Kentucky Office of Drug Control Policy.