This week Dr. Greg Davis talks with UK Dental Students Ellen Vice and Morgan Murrell about a special "Give Kids A Smile" event this Saturday at UK Dentistry at Turfland. Free oral health screenings will be available for kids and young adults from 8 a.m. to noon. The aim is to teach and reinforce good oral health habits at an early age. Ellen and Morgan say the open house is especially for members of Lexington's underserved population.