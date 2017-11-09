Federal Indictment Says Pitino Knew About Scandal

A federal indictment released yesterday directly implicates former Louisville coach Rick Pitino. It says Coach two at University six, was fully aware of a scheme to pay a high school recruit and also participated in the planning. Coach two and University six were confirmed to be Pitino and U of L when the scandal broke in September.

The U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York filed a new indictment that includes details of a meeting that took place in Las Vegas in late July, in which the FBI recorded. It names Adidas executive James Gatto for attempt and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in a college basketball bribing scheme. Adidas executive Merl Code and sports agent Christian Hawkins were also named in the new indictment. It reads in part "Dawkins explained that while [Pitino] and the University of Louisville were recruiting [Brian Bowen], Dawkins asked [Pitino] to call James Gatto to request that [Adidas] provide the money requested by the family of [Bowen], which [Pitino] agreed to do.”

Pitino was initially placed on administrative leave, he and Louisville Athletics Director Tom Jurich were fired weeks later. Pitino continues to deny any wrongdoing and is suing Adidas for “ruining his reputation.” His remaining contract with the University was for $44 million dollars plus bonuses.