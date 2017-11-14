Fayette Judge Who Drew Ire Of Gay Rights Groups Set To Retire

A Fayette Family Court judge who courted controversy in recent years is hanging up his robe.

Judge Tim Philpot says he plans to retire at the end of the year, wrapping up a 14-year run in the county court system. The 66-year-old judge says he’s thoroughly enjoyed his time on the job, but he has "a lot of things he wants to do" with the rest of his life.

Philpot attracted national attention in 2016 over comments made to a religious group, during which he questioned the legitimacy of same-sex marriage.

"Same-sex marriage to me is an oxymoron," he told the audience in a video posted by The Francis Asbury Society. "The definition of marriage is not really something that the Supreme Court is in charge of, not really."

Philpot tells the Lexington Herald-Leader the pushback he received did not play a role in his decision to step down.

The judge also landed in hot water with the Judicial Conduct Commission this year for making couples with children undergo hearings to determine whether their marriage was broken beyond repair – but not placing such requirements on couples without children.

A judicial nominating commission will select three candidates for his replacement, with Gov. Matt Bevin selecting the final choice.