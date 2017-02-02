Fayette County Public Schools Need You!

Fayette County Public Schools are partnering with the United Way to recruit volunteers to mentor students.

Students at Harrison Elementary School cheered on FCPS Superintendent Manny Caulk’s ‘Give 10’ initiative. His call to action asks people in this community just like you, to give up ten hours a month volunteering at a school. Bill Farmer is the President of the United Way of the Bluegrass. The organization is sponsoring the initiative. “I will tell you from our knowledge that 80% of the kids who have a one to one relationship with a mentor or tutor experience improved academic performance. That means improved performance in one, standardized testing; two, grade point average and three, teacher assessment.”

Caulk said each of the schools in Fayette County has identified ways you can support students for either one time activities or long term projects. “Through Give 10, Fayette County Public Schools has developed a way to match people who want to volunteer with the requests for those who need help”

Harrison Elementary fourth grader Sean Klipfer has been working with a mentor this year and says his confidence and his grades are soaring. “It’s cool! They help us a lot and I went from apprentice to distinguished so I’m glad to have a mentor in my life”

To find out how you can volunteer or become a mentor, click here http://www.give10fcps.com or call 859-381-GIVE.