Fatal Accident Closes Liberty Road Thursday Morning

Liberty Road is expected to be shut down for several hours after a serious accident just after 7:00 am that left one person dead and one critically injured.

The crash happened on Liberty between Fortune Drive and Burkewood Drive. Police say an SUV rolled over and burst into flames. Another motorist was able to rescue a woman from the car but wasn’t able to save another person in the vehicle.

The road is shut down at New Circle Road and Star Shoot Parkway and is expected to be closed for about three hours. Police are diverting traffic.