DV 8 Kitchen, News On Dan Wu, And Other Comings And Goings This Week On The Business Side

WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Business Lexington editor Tom Wilmes about the new DV8 Kitchen, plus the first brick and mortar establishment for popular local chef, Dan Wu, and news about some establishments leaving the local food scene.
On the same day as the total solar eclipse we shine our business side spotlight on Kentucky's burgeoning solar energy industry. WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Jamie Clark with the Kentucky Solar Energy Society.
We spotlight one of Kentucky's signature industries this week on the Business Side. Justin Thompson, editor in chief of the Bourbon Review has a run down of recent headlines affecting the bourbon business.
ByAlan Lytle & Mark Green & Lane Report•Aug 7, 2017
WUKY's Alan Lytle and Lane Report Executive Editor Mark Green continue their conversation about Governor Bevin's promised special session on tax reform and pensions; the latter is the subject this week.