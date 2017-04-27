Dunbar High School Student Athlete Dies

Grief Counselors will be at Paul Laurence Dunbar High School today. They’ll be helping students and staff cope with the loss of 15-year old Star Ifeacho.

Star was a sophomore on the varsity boys basketball team. He was participating in open gym at school yesterday. He stopped shooting baskets and was with the athletic trainer in the locker room when he collapsed. The trainer started CPR and used an emergency defibrillator until paramedics arrived. The coroner’s report says Star was pronounced dead at UK Pediatrics Emergency Room around 6:00 last night.

Fayette County Schools Superintendent released a statement saying "Our hearts are broken over the tragic death of 15-year-old Star Ifeacho, who was a beloved member of the Paul Laurence Dunbar High School family.”

An autopsy will be performed today.