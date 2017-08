Ahead of an important Urban County Council vote that could result in the relocation of the Hunt Morgan and Breckinridge statues WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with historian Ann E. Marshall, native Lexingtonian and author of Creating a Confederate Kentucky - Civil War Memory in a Border State. Two years ago she thought the statues should remain where they are, but today she has a different opinion.

Confederate Historian and native Lexingtonian Ann E. Marshall weighs in on the Hunt Morgan and Breckinridge Statue controversy