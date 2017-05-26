Complaint Raises Questions About Kentucky Governor, Mansion (Updated)

The head of a Kentucky government watchdog group says he's seeking an investigation into Gov. Matt Bevin's reported connection to a Louisville-area mansion.

Richard Beliles, chairman of Common Cause Kentucky, says he filed a complaint with the state's Executive Branch Ethics Commission. Beliles said Friday he wants answers about the mansion's sale and reports that Bevin's family lives there.

Bevin has declined to answer questions about it.

Media reports say Neil Ramsey, a donor to Bevin political causes, sold the mansion to a company named Anchorage Place LLC and that Bevin and his family live there. Bevin appointed Ramsey to the Kentucky Retirement Systems board.

Beliles is asking the commission to look into whether the mansion sale and Bevin's decision to take up residence there amount to improper gifts.

Update (3:15 PM):

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin is discounting an ethics complaint aimed at him as political "mumbo jumbo."

The Republican governor told reporters Friday that he and his family live in the house.

But he downplayed the importance of where he lives. Bevin answered questions about the topic after he announced a record-setting amount of business investments in the state.

