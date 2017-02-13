Child Star Impersonator Charged With Rape

A man who impersonated a former child star has been arrested here in Kentucky and is charged with rape.

A man police say has a fascination with a 1980s actor has been charged with rape in Kentucky.

Bardstown Police say 36-year-old Nathan Loebe was arrested in connection with a sexual assault of a Bardstown woman.

Police say Loebe has been accused of impersonating "Family Ties" actor Brian Bonsall and even has similar tattoos to the former child actor. The show was one of the top sitcoms in the 1980’s. Bonsall, who is now 35, has posted warnings online that he is being impersonated by Loebe.

Loebe is wanted in Colorado, Massachussetts, Arizona and Ohio on other sexual assault charges. He is a suspect in 40 open cases of stalking and harassment and in nine sexual assaults. He’s currently in the Nelson County jail. His bond has been set at $2.2 million.