Bourbon Tourism Hits Another Milestone-Trade Group Still Crunching Impact Numbers

By Alan Lytle & Associated Press 24 minutes ago

This week on the Business Side WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Adam Johnson, director of the Kentucky Distillers Association's Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour.  In 2016 the KDA reports that a record one million plus guests visited participating distilleries.

Credit Kentucky Distillers Association

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky's whiskey makers are toasting a new milestone in bourbon tourism.

The Kentucky Distillers' Association says more than one million guests visited distilleries along the Kentucky Bourbon Trail and Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour in 2016.

KDA says the tourism attractions had double-digit attendance growth compared to 2015. Attendance has shot up 300 percent in the past decade.

It says the Kentucky Bourbon Trail tour, showcasing nine distilleries, had a record 888,733 visits in 2016. Those distilleries produce bourbon's biggest brands, including Jim Beam, Evan Williams, Wild Turkey, Maker's Mark, Four Roses and Woodford Reserve.

The Kentucky Bourbon Trail Craft Tour, with 11 participating distilleries, had 177,228 visits.

The latest boost for bourbon tourism came from a new state law that allows distilleries to obtain licenses to offer by-the-drink sales.

Tags: 
The Business Side

Related Content

Goodfellas, Dads Favorites, And Chocolate Holler Hold Promise For Food & Beverage Devotees

By Alan Lytle & Business Lexington & David Nichols Jan 23, 2017
Business Lexington

This week on the Business Side WUKY's Alan Lytle and Business Lexington Managing Editor David Nichols discuss three new additions to Lexington's Food and Spirit landscape:  Goodfellas Distillery and Pizzeria, Dads Favorites Deli Inside Blue Stallion Brewery, and Chocolate Holler opening soon next to Wines On Vine.

Ky. Business Leaders Bullish On 2017 Economy

By Alan Lytle & Mark Green & Lane Report Jan 9, 2017
Lane Report

This week on the Business Side WUKY's Alan Lytle and Lane Report Executive Editor Mark Green discuss the optimistic tone many business leaders are sounding about the state's economy.

Old Taylor Gets New Life As Castle & Key And Other Bourbon News

By & Justin Thompson & The Bourbon Review Dec 19, 2016
The Bourbon Review

This week on the Business Side Justin Thompson, managing editor of the Bourbon Review talks about several new distilleries coming on line, the new temperature controlled limestone cellar at Makers Mark, and bourbon-themed gifts for the holidays.

Now That They're Private And Under New Ownership What's The Future Hold For Lexmark?

By Alan Lytle & Mark Green & The Lane Report Dec 12, 2016
Lane Report

This week on the Business Side WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Lane Report Executive Editor Mark Green about the confirmed sale of Lexmark International to a Chinese consortium of investors (Apex Technologies and PAG Asia Capital) and what that might mean for the more than 2,300 workers employed at the corporate headquarters in Lexington.

"Delaware It's At" This Week On The Business Side

By Alan Lytle & David Nichols & Business Lexington Nov 28, 2016
Fayette PVA

WUKY's Alan Lytle talks with Business Lexington managing editor David Nichols about the Delaware Avenue corridor.  Long regarded a cut-through for traffic between Winchester Road and Henry Clay Boulevard, the long, straight street has become an incubator for start-ups.