Bevin: New Laws Will Be In Effect By Monday

By Associated Press 14 minutes ago

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says all of the bills approved by the state legislature will be in effect on Monday.  The state legislature passed seven bills during a rare Saturday session.

The bills ban mandatory labor union dues, repeal the state's prevailing wage law, ban union dues from being used for political donations, require ultrasounds before abortions, ban abortions after 20 weeks and replace the board of trustees at the University of Louisville.

Bevin has 10 days to sign the bills. He called them "generationally changing bills," and pledged to hold ceremonial signing ceremonies in the coming days.

2017 Kentucky General Assembly

Kentucky Republicans have stayed on a fast-break pace of advancing many of their priorities.

Kentucky Republican leaders have tamped down expectations surrounding contentious “religious freedom” and transgender bathroom legislation in the weeks leading up to the 2017 session, instead emphasizing their business-friendly docket. But the cultural hot buttons, which could also impact the state's economy, appear alive and well in the General Assembly.

While the snow fell in Kentucky Thursday, there was a flurry of debate inside the state House and Senate as Republicans leveraged their supermajorities to pass their first bills – among them a 20-week abortion ban, "right-to-work" legislation, and new medical review panels.

Republicans flexed their new legislative muscle Wednesday, sending long-sought-after bills blocked in past sessions by Democratic House majorities out of committee and onto the larger chambers.

The Kentucky Capitol is covered in scaffolding for repairs, but inside another work is in progress as the GOP craft their new supermajority in the state House. On opening day of the 2017 legislative session, there was visible enthusiasm among Republicans.