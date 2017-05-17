Beshear Weighs Inquiry Into Purchase Of Bevin House

The Lexington Herald-Leader is reporting Attorney General Andy Beshear is considering an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the purchase of Gov. Matt Bevin’s home in Jefferson County.

Speaking with WHAS radio, Beshear said he has “real concerns about what’s going on in the Bevin administration and whether we’re seeing one of the worst cases of unjust enrichment or personal enrichment by a governor that I can imagine.”

For now, Beshear isn’t sure whether he has the authority to launch an inquiry into the purchase of the home.

Bevin recently moved into the house bought by Anchorage Place LLC, but the owner of Anchorage Place is not yet known. Sources suggest the house was sold at a discounted price by a company owned by a donor to Bevin’s campaign.

The governor maintains the sale of the house does not represent a conflict of interest.