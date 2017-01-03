Bengals' Pacman Jones Arrested

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Adam "Pacman" Jones is in trouble with the law again. Authorities say Jones was arrested early Tuesday in a downtown entertainment center and is facing several charges. He is accused of pushing and poking someone in the eye, then struggling with officers during his arrest and spitting on a nurse while being booked into the Hamilton County jail.

Jones was jailed on misdemeanor charges of assault, disorderly conduct and obstructing official business, and a felony count of harassment with a bodily substance. The 33-year-old was being held pending an initial court appearance Tuesday morning. No attorney was listed for him. It is the latest incident for a player who has repeatedly had legal issues after going to college at West Virginia University and making his NFL debut with Tennessee.

The Cincinnati Bengals released the following statement on the matter. "We are aware and working to gather full information, but policy is that it's inappropriate for the Club to comment on unresolved legal matters."