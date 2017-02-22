Audit Reveals Shoddy Management, Lax Oversight At Kentucky Horse Park

Kentucky Auditor Mike Harmon has released a damning report today on his special examination of the The Kentucky Horse Park.

The eight month long special examination concentrated on the three years from June 2013 to July last year and produced eight findings.  Harmon concluded that “The Horse Park was poorly run with little or no oversight, questionable management practices and potential conflicts of interest on operations and sponsorships at the park”.  Because of this, he continued, taxpayers have had to prop up the park’s finances to the tune of more than $24 million over the last ten years.

Executive Director Laura Prewitt who replaced Jamie Link last May said the audit “reinforces the decisions we have made since then to ensure ethical practices at the Park. Moving forward, we will continue to enact policies at the Kentucky Horse Park that are both lawful and beneficial to our visitors and the commonwealth.”

The audit was requested but Senate Majority Floor Leader Damon Thayer, Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet Secretary Don Parkinson and Finance and Administration Cabinet Secretary William M Landrum III. The full examination will now be referred to the Executive Branch Ethics Commission to determine whether further investigation is needed.

