Audit Finds 'Dysfunction' Between U of L, Foundation

By Associated Press Dec 14, 2016

An audit of the private fundraising arm of the University of Louisville has detailed damaging and divisive relationships between board members that Republican Auditor Mike Harmon said "created a dysfunctional governing environment."

Harmon released his examination of the University of Louisville Foundation on Wednesday. The audit had eight findings, including that the foundation overstepped its authority by increasing the salary of former university President James Ramsey and a loan from the university to the foundation was made without the knowledge or consent of the board of trustees.

Interim University of Louisville President Neville Pinto said he agrees the foundation did not follow "best practices." In a lengthy response, Ramsey strongly disagreed with many of the findings and said the audit was not necessary.

