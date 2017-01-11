Agency Says U of L Probation Due To Governor's Actions

By Associated Press 2 minutes ago

The accrediting body for the University of Louisville says it has placed the school on probation because Republican Gov. Matt Bevin interfered with the board of trustees' decisions and did not use a "fair process for the dismissal of board members."

But the letter from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges is silent on a bill that Bevin signed into law last week. That law abolishes the school's governing board and replaces it with a new group appointed by the governor, subject to confirmation by the state Senate.

The letter noted any legislation impacting the university must protect the university's board from "undue political pressure."

Bevin abolished and replaced the board last summer via executive order. A state judge later blocked the order as illegal.

Tags: 
University of Louisville Board of Trustees

