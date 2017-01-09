ACLU To Fight New Kentucky Abortion Law

By 4 minutes ago

Seven new laws – ranging from new abortion restrictions to labor union changes – go into effect in Kentucky this week, but one is already running into a legal challenge.

Credit Josh James / WUKY

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has called them “generationally changing bills” and, as of Monday, they have officially hit the books.

Two anti-abortion measures, banning the procedure at 20 weeks and requiring the presentation of ultrasound results beforehand, were among the bills set for signature following a rare Saturday legislative session. Other measures do away with labor union dues or fees as a condition of employment, repeal the state’s prevailing wage, and authorize the governor’s replacement of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Bevin hailed the changes as “historic” in a Facebook video.

"We have passed things that are both pro-life and pro-business, the likes of which have never been seen," he announced. "It is an honor for me to indeed ensure that, as we've talked about and as we've promised, not myself alone but the legislators, those who have run, that we are going to do the best that we can to usher in a new day for Kentucky."

But the American Civil Liberties Union is taking the state to court over the ultrasound bill, with Kentucky legal director William Sharp saying the measure “violates longstanding constitutional principles, including the right to privacy, the right to bodily integrity, and First Amendment freedoms.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Louisville on behalf of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center.

Tags: 
abortion
2017 Kentucky General Assembly

Related Content

Governor Could Sign First Batch Of 2017 Bills Saturday

By Associated Press & Josh James Jan 6, 2017
LRC Public Information

Kentucky Republicans have stayed on a fast-break pace of advancing many of their priorities.

Republicans Mount Full Court Press, Passing Abortion, Labor Bills

By & Associated Press Jan 5, 2017
Josh James / WUKY

While the snow fell in Kentucky Thursday, there was a flurry of debate inside the state House and Senate as Republicans leveraged their supermajorities to pass their first bills – among them a 20-week abortion ban, "right-to-work" legislation, and new medical review panels.

Day Two Of 2017 Session Stirs Passions As GOP Embarks On Agenda

By Jan 4, 2017
Josh James / WUKY

Republicans flexed their new legislative muscle Wednesday, sending long-sought-after bills blocked in past sessions by Democratic House majorities out of committee and onto the larger chambers.

Kentucky Lawmaker Likely To Revive Abortion Bill Despite SCOTUS Ruling

By Jun 29, 2016
Josh James / WUKY

The sponsor of a 2016 Kentucky bill that shares some provisions with a recently gutted Texas abortion law says he intends to reintroduce some form of the bill again during next year’s legislative session.

Supreme Court Case Could Chart New Course For Ky. Abortion Laws

By Mar 1, 2016
AP

Laws placing added restrictions on abortion providers go under the microscope Wednesday at the U.S. Supreme Court. And while the high court is hearing oral arguments on the Texas-based Whole Woman's Health vs. Hellerstedt case, the outcome could have implications for the Kentucky General Assembly – where anti-abortion advocates are enjoying new momentum.

Bevin: New Laws Will Be In Effect By Monday

By Associated Press Jan 7, 2017
Associated Press

Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin says all of the bills approved by the state legislature will be in effect on Monday.  The state legislature passed seven bills during a rare Saturday session.