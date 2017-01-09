ACLU To Fight New Kentucky Abortion Law

Seven new laws – ranging from new abortion restrictions to labor union changes – go into effect in Kentucky this week, but one is already running into a legal challenge.

Republican Gov. Matt Bevin has called them “generationally changing bills” and, as of Monday, they have officially hit the books.

Two anti-abortion measures, banning the procedure at 20 weeks and requiring the presentation of ultrasound results beforehand, were among the bills set for signature following a rare Saturday legislative session. Other measures do away with labor union dues or fees as a condition of employment, repeal the state’s prevailing wage, and authorize the governor’s replacement of the University of Louisville Board of Trustees.

Bevin hailed the changes as “historic” in a Facebook video.

"We have passed things that are both pro-life and pro-business, the likes of which have never been seen," he announced. "It is an honor for me to indeed ensure that, as we've talked about and as we've promised, not myself alone but the legislators, those who have run, that we are going to do the best that we can to usher in a new day for Kentucky."

But the American Civil Liberties Union is taking the state to court over the ultrasound bill, with Kentucky legal director William Sharp saying the measure “violates longstanding constitutional principles, including the right to privacy, the right to bodily integrity, and First Amendment freedoms.”

The lawsuit was filed in U.S. District Court in Louisville on behalf of the EMW Women’s Surgical Center.