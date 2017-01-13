Accrediting Agency: UofL Bill Step In Right Direction

An official at the accrediting agency that placed the University of Louisville on probation says it appears Kentucky lawmakers are "working to address the concerns" that resulted in the sanction.

The email from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges says newly enacted legislation dealing with UofL's governance appears to be "moving in the direction of clarifying the process for reorganization."

SACS executive Patricia Donat was responding to legislation to abolish UofL's board of trustees and replace it with a new one appointed by Gov. Matt Bevin. The legislation sailed through the Republican-led legislature last week.

Meanwhile, Bevin on Friday made three appointments to the panel that will submit to him a list of nominees for the new UofL board.

